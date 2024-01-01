Oliver Hudson opens up on childhood trauma from Goldie Hawn 'living her life'

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson has revealed his childhood trauma around her absences.

The actor uncovered childhood hurt he had never been previously aware of, during a wellness retreat.

In a new episode of Sibling Revelry, the podcast he co-hosts with his sister Kate Hudson, 44, Oliver explained he had entered the experience expecting to talk about difficulties he'd had with his father, Bill Hudson, and stepfather, Kurt Russell.

"I went in there thinking it was all going to be about my dad and then Kurt, my stepdad who raised me," Oliver, 47, said. "My mom was going to be easy-breezy, because she was always the constant in my life."

Instead, Oliver found himself delving into times he had felt emotionally neglected by Goldie.

"It was totally flipped on its head: My mother was the one that came up the most, my mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time."

He explained that he felt more affected by Goldie's absences because he expected her to be available, whereas his father was rarely around – but was an engaged dad when he was there.

"So I felt unprotected at times – she would be working and away or she had new boyfriends that I didn't really like. She would be living her life.

"But when I was with him, it was incredible. He paid attention to me. We played football, we played basketball, we were on the beach, he taught me how to fish. I mean, he was so present but he just was never there."