Harry Potter star hits back at Miriam Margolyes

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has spoken out about Miriam Margolyes' snarky remarks.

The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the movie franchise, said she wasn't happy about jokes Miriam made at the expense of grown-up Harry Potter fans.

"It's such a shame that that happened," Jessie told E! News at a Harry Potter fan convention. "You know how she is, she's just a bit funny. And I think she didn't mean for it to be taken like that, I hope."

Miriam, 82, had shared her opinion on the series' adult fandom during an interview in February.

"I worry about Harry Potter fans," she told New Zealand's 1News, "because they should be over that by now. I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children. But they get stuck in it."

Jessie, 36, expressed disappointment over the comments.

"I really don't like that she said that," she said.

"It's just such an amazing thing what Harry Potter has done. It's created a community. It's created a fan base that has aged and is still bonded through this thing, and it's passed on to younger people and younger generations and that's what's so amazing."