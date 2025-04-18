Kat Graham 'grateful to play' Diana Ross in Michael Jackson biopic

Kat Graham feels "grateful" to be playing "the legendary" Diana Ross in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

The Vampire Diaries actress has been cast as the Diana Ross & the Supremes singer, who introduced fellow Motown Records signees, the Jackson 5, to the world in 1969.

Addressing the news, Graham wrote on Instagram, "Grateful to play the legendary Diana Ross... directed by the great @AntoineFuqua. I can't wait for everyone to see this film and the brilliant performances in it. Thank you (producer) Graham King, (casting director) Vickie Thomas and Mr. Fuqua for allowing me the privilege of supporting the retelling of such a pivotal era in our music history."

Michael, directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua, is currently in production, with Jackson's eldest son Prince Jackson working with the production on set on behalf of the family, according to Variety.

Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson will make his screen debut playing the King of Pop alongside Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents Joe and Katherine Jackson.

The cast also includes Miles Teller as the music superstar's attorney and adviser John Branca, Laura Harrier as pioneering female music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

Michael, produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King, is set to be released in cinemas on 18 April 2025.