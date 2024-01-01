Christina Ricci admits she had 'no bond' with daughter Cleo while filming Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci has candidly admitted she had "no bond" with her two-year-old daughter Cleo while shooting her TV show Yellowjackets.

During an appearance on the Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, the Wednesday actress revealed how working away from home impacted her relationship with her daughter.

"Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets. She didn't know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting," she candidly shared.

Christina, who also has a nine-year-old son named Freddie with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, admitted her children "do not like it" when she travels. While she tries to take Freddie with her as much as possible, she admitted travelling with the whole family can be expensive.

"If you're a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can't... every time I go up and down, I can't pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all... it's just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time," Christina explained. "I try to get back as often as I can."

The Casper star noted that her ex-husband "wouldn't help (her) at all with anything" when she went back to work when Freddie was two months old. However, she had a "much easier" experience returning to work when Cleo was two months old because her husband Mark Hampton gave her more support.

"I went and shot Wednesday in Romania when she was 2 months old, and Mark did every single night all night long," she gushed. "Like I just slept and worked the next day, and it made such a huge difference. It was so much easier this time around. You know, you have to have a good supportive partner."