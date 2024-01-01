Ashley Tisdale expecting baby number two

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are expecting baby number two.

On Tuesday, the actress/singer announced in an Instagram post that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

"We can't wait to meet you," Ashley, 38, wrote alongside a series of photos of her showing off her bump.

Christopher, 42, added in the comments section, "Here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol."

The High School Musical star and Christopher, a composer, are already parents to daughter Jupiter, who they welcomed in March 2021.

Christopher also shared snaps from the pregnancy photoshoot, including images featuring him, Ashley and Jupiter altogether.

"Beyond grateful," he captioned the post. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French."

Ashley replied in the comments, "I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!"

In February 2023, Ashley revealed that Jupiter, three, looks just like her husband, but shares her personality.

"I think she's had my personality since she was born," the actress told People. "Just her expressions and just how she says things and it's just those little tiny things because at first I'm like, 'Gosh, she doesn't look anything like me.

"I was like, 'I just had you in my stomach for so long and how do you not look like me?' But then you're like, 'Oh, you are so me. It's not even funny.'"

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star and the musician began dating publicly in 2012, and became engaged the following year. The couple tied the knot in September 2014.