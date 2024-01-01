Rebel Wilson thanks fans for support amid Sacha Baron Cohen claims

Rebel Wilson has thanked fans for their support following her recent claims against Sacha Baron Cohen.

On Tuesday, the Australian actress and comedian doubled down on her claims that the Borat star had threatened her over the release of her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

"Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this a**hole!" Rebel, 44, wrote on her Instagram Story.

She continued, "Don't worry I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out."

The Pitch Perfect star concluded the post by noting that Sacha will only be mentioned in a small section of the book.

"Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy - this is one chapter!" she wrote.

Last week, Rebel said that she would reveal the identity of a "massive a**hole" that she had previously worked with in the film industry.

"I wrote about an a**hole in my book. Now, said a**hole is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," she explained at the time. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

On Sunday, the actress revealed that the celebrity in question was Sacha, who she worked with on the 2016 film Grimsby.

The following day, a representative for the Ali G Indahouse star released a statement denying Rebels' claims.

Rebel Rising is due for release on 2 April.