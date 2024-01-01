Rebel Wilson book excerpt about Sasha Baron Cohen revealed

Rebel Wilson has released the chapter from her book that talks about her experience with Sasha Baron Cohen.

The Pitch Perfect actress had already revealed that Sacha Baron Cohen was the “a**hole” she had worked with when she first arrived in Hollywood.

The pair worked together on The Brothers Grimsby in 2016. Now Rebel has released details about their encounter to People magazine.

In the book, Rebel writes, ““It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.’”

She goes on to claim, “SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down...SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What??...No!!’...I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character.”

Rebel writes that when she told her agent and lawyer about the experience, she was “encouraged to ‘be professional and finish the film’… my way of dealing with it at that point was to try to laugh it off.”

She added that a few months later she was asked to do some reshoots for the film, including a sex scene.

“I filmed the scene, after demanding rewrites. But I still had to simulate having sex with this guy. I still had to kiss him repeatedly. (A few months later) it really sank in that all this wasn’t something that could be laughed off. I relayed to the producers that I would not be doing any promotion for the film,” she wrote.

Sacha Baron Cohen has denied the allegations.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” his lawyer said in a statement.