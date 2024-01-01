Anne Hathaway reveals she was told she had no sex appeal

Anne Hathaway has admitted she was once told she had no sex appeal.

The actress revealed the comment was made when she was a young actress, but she never took it to heart.

"I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night,’” Anne told Vanity Fair.

The 41-year-old reflected on how much the definition of "sexy" has changed in the course of her career.

"The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile,” she said.

In the interview Anne also shared how she suffered a miscarriage while she was playing a pregnant woman giving birth in an Off Broadway show in 2015.

"I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night," she said, adding that she "pretended everything was fine" to get through it, but in the end it was "too much to keep it in."

Anne has been married to actor and producer Adam Shulman since 2012. They have two sons, Jonathan, eight, and Jack, four.