Christina Applegate opens up about MS diagnosis: ‘I hate it so much'

Christina Applegate "hates" her MS diagnosis "so much".

The Dead to Me actress was candid about the suffering she has to endure since she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which she first shared with the public in 2021.

"It sucks," Christina, 52, told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. "I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it. You can't overcome it."

MS is a disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the myelin sheath - the protective covering around the nerves - which affects the brain's ability to communicate with the rest of the body.

Christina said she experiences pain in her right eye.

"I have 30 lesions on my brain," she explained. "My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot."

The Anchorman star said that while her vision has not been affected, she has mobility problems.

"My hand starts to go weird and then I'll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain," she shared.

Christina went on to say she wanted to be as frank as possible about her MS experience, after hiding the truth from fans when she underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2008.

"Everything I was saying was a freaking lie," she admitted. "It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone."