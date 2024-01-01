Jerry Bruckheimer doesn't know when Tom Cruise will be free to make Top Gun 3

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer doesn't know when "busy" Tom Cruise will be available to make Top Gun 3.

It was reported in January that a third Top Gun movie was in development thanks to the phenomenal success of 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

Producer Bruckheimer confirmed to ScreenRant this week that Cruise is onboard to star in the threequel, but he doesn't know when he has the availability to shoot it.

"It will be Tom Cruise (leading the cast)," Bruckheimer said. "Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. (Maverick director) Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and (Tom) said, 'I really like that,' so we're developing it.

"But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."

According to the earlier report, Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is penning the screenplay for the third instalment, while Kosinski will direct or produce. It is believed the project will reunite Cruise with his Maverick co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

The action star is currently filming the eighth Mission: Impossible film. He is also slated to star in Doug Liman's space movie and Alejandro G. Iñárritu's next release.

In January, he also signed a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to star and produce films for the studio, even though his Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises are made by rival company Paramount.