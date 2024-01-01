Pierce Brosnan believes Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'has the chops' to play James Bond

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan believes Aaron Taylor-Johnson "has the chops" to play the famed secret agent.

During a recent appearance on RTE Radio 1's The Ray D'Arcy Show, Brosnan expressed his support for Taylor-Johnson, who has reportedly been offered the iconic spy role.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," he said, before going on to praise the Kick-Ass star for his performance in their 2009 film The Greatest.

"One of the first movies we (his production company) made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it."

He concluded, "So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

Brosnan played 007 in four films - GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day - between 1995 and 2002.

He isn't the only former Bond to back Taylor-Johnson. George Lazenby, who played the character in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, recently told TMZ that the British actor can handle the stunts, given his previous work in action films, and has the toughness to handle secret agent life.

The Bullet Train actor has yet to confirm the casting reports. In an interview with Rolling Stone UK last week, the 33-year-old refused to address the rumours, saying, "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell," he said. "So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those."

If cast, Taylor-Johnson will take over the role from Daniel Craig, who played Bond from 2006's Casino Royale to 2021's No Time to Die.