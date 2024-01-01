Reneé Rapp has 'had enough' of fans questioning her sexuality

Reneé Rapp has "had enough" of her fans questioning her sexuality.

The Sex Lives of College Girls actress told her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was sick of being questioned about her sexual orientation.

After previously identifying as bisexual, the Snow Angel hitmaker has described herself as a lesbian in recent interviews, prompting questions from fans.

"If I say I'm a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they're bi they are bi I've had enough of you witches," the Mean Girls star declared on Monday.

In February, the 24-year-old opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about identifying as a lesbian.

"I've only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I've only recently been in a relationship where I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a lesbian for sure,'" she explained. "I'm watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I'm like, 'I love this.'"

Reneé made her red carpet debut with her new girlfriend Towa Bird at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this month. The musician served as the opening act on Reneé's most recent tour, which began in September 2023 and concluded this March.