Christine Quinn's husband files restraining order against her

Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet has filed for a restraining order against the reality star following his recent arrest.

In the court documents, which Dumontet filed on Tuesday, he asked that the former Selling Sunset star move out of their Los Angeles home and stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from it.

In the filing, he expressed concerns that Quinn may try to "abduct" their two-year-old son Christian, claiming that she "has a history of threatening to take away or hide our children from me" and "not cooperating with me in parenting".

He asked the judge to restrict the TV personality's travel with their child to Los Angeles County. However, he is allowing her to have joint custody of Christian and unmonitored visitation rights.

The request comes days after Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following a call over a domestic dispute. He was arrested again the next day for violating Quinn's emergency protection order.

In the filing, Dumontet denied throwing a bag containing glass at Quinn on 19 March and insisted there have "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship".

He claimed that he threw a "mostly empty trash bag filled only with some soiled rags and paper towels" during an argument after Quinn refused to clean up after her dogs.

"Mr. Dumontet grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall," his lawyer argues. "Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son. Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house.

"Ms. Quinn then walked out of the room, and, within minutes, LAPD police officers stormed the bedroom with guns drawn, ordering Mr. Dumontet out of the house without any time to gather any personal belongings, and while still in his bathrobe."

Quinn and Dumontet got married in 2019 and they welcomed Christian in May 2021.