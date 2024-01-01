Henry Golding hints at 'grand plans' for G.I. Joe franchise

Henry Golding is convinced that Paramount has "grand plans" for the 'G.I. Joe' franchise.

The 37-year-old actor played the lead role in the 2021 film 'Snake Eyes' based on the Hasbro toy and expects more movies to follow in the series despite the underwhelming reception for his picture.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Henry said: "I mean, Lorenzo di Bonaventura is a busy man and a phenomenal producer, and it's in safe hands.

"Whatever happens, I think it's going to be a combination of what has come and what is to come. I think Paramount have some grand, grand plans."

A crossover between the 'G.I. Joe' and 'Transformers' franchises was teased at the end of last year's film 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' and Golding previously stated that the concept was "100 per cent possible".

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor told CinePop: "It's 100 per cent possible.

"I used to read the comic books, the 'Transformers'/'G.I. Joe' combination comic books. So they're all kind of living in that world.

"But who knows. I think they're planning another 'Transformers' movie at the moment. Hopefully we'll be exploring the rest of the 'G.I. Joe' universe at the same time. Maybe one day (they'll come together)."

Lorenzo stated that he expected the two franchises to come together even though Paramount have always been opposed to the idea.

The 67-year-old movie producer said: "You know, the truth of the matter is, the studio has always been against that.

"Every regime that's been at Paramount is against it because it's taking two franchises and making them one, but I think it's inevitable."