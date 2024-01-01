Queen Camilla assures fans Catherine, Princess of Wales will be 'thrilled' by support

Queen Camilla has assured fans that Catherine, Princess of Wales will be "thrilled" by the support she has received amid her cancer treatment.

During a visit to a farmers' market in Shrewsbury, England, on Wednesday, the Queen was given posters by well-wishers to pass on to Catherine, who recently revealed that she is undergoing cancer treatment.

"I shall send this off to Catherine," Camilla, 76, could be heard saying after receiving posters from two young girls. "She will be thrilled."

"I know she'll be very thrilled," the royal continued. "(I'll) make sure she knows it comes from you. Thank you very, very much."

One of the handmade signs read, "Send our love to Kate."

Camilla's comments come after the Princess of Wales revealed in a video statement released by Kensington Palace on Friday that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Catherine, 42, said in the video. "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Catherine and her husband Prince William will not attend the traditional royal family service on Easter Sunday.

The Queen's husband, King Charles III, is also undergoing cancer treatment.