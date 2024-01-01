Brittany Snow confirms speculations about her marriage

Brittany Snow has revealed she "did not know what was going on" between Selling the OC stars and her former husband Tyler Stanaland, until she watched season one of the Selling Sunset spin-off.

On this week's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Pitch Perfect actress revealed the details that led to her divorce from the real estate agent who starred in Netflix's Selling the OC.

"I think I would say that yes what happened, happened and I think what's alluded to in the press, is true," Snow told podcast host Alex Cooper.

The 38-year-old actress began dating Stanaland, 34, in 2018. The couple later married in March 2020, and after his 'flirty' behaviour with his Selling the OC co-stars, they divorced in June 2023.

Throughout the podcast episode, Snow referred to Stanaland and other Selling the OC stars as "they" because "they've taken up a lot of energy and emotion and time... and real estate in my head ... I do not want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win."

The John Tucker Must Die star was alone when she watched Selling the OC, which revealed Stanaland's flirtatious behaviour. When asked if she "knew her," referring to one of Stanaland's cast mates, Snow laughed and replied, "Which one?"

She added, "It was the worst day ... I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I think I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way."

Stanaland admitted after the series aired that he had kissed castmate Kayla Cardone off-camera. It was later alleged that he had also been intimate with another cast member, Alex Hall.

While she has no regrets about her relationship with Stanaland, Snow admitted she was "grateful in a way because it was a neon f***ing sign".

Snow and Stanaland announced their separation in September 2022, before their divorce was finalised in June 2023.