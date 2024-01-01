Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for third year in a row

Ariana DeBose is set to host the Tony Awards for the third year in a row.

It was announced on Wednesday that the star will return to host the upcoming 77th Annual Tony Awards on 16 June.

"I couldn't pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center," Ariana said in a statement. "I'm excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season's achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home."

The West Side Story star hosted the Tonys in 2022 and 2023 and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

The 2024 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

Last year, Ariana took on the added challenge of hosting the awards show without a script due to the writers' strike. The performer opened the ceremony with a wordless dance routine that included a dramatic leap down a flight of stairs.

"We are incredibly honoured to welcome Tony Award-nominated actress Ariana DeBose as this year's host for Broadway's biggest night, taking place for the first time at the iconic Lincoln Center," said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League. "Ariana's unique sense of artistry, creativity and talent continues to elevate the show and captivate nominees and viewers alike."

The Tony Award nominations will be announced on 30 April.