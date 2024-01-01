Lea Michele and Zandy Reich expecting baby number two

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich are expecting baby number two.

The Glee star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," Lea wrote alongside a series of photos showing her cradling her baby bump.

Lea and Zandy, who is the president of a clothing company, are already parents to their three-year-old son Ever, who they welcomed in August 2020.

A number of the stars' friends and fans took to the comments section of the post to share their congratulations.

Ashley Tisdale wrote, "So excited for this beautiful family," while Zooey Deschanel commented, "Congratulations!!!"

In March 2022, the Scream Queens actress opened up about her struggle to conceive a second time.

"Our journey bringing (our second baby) into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding that she had "faith God will bring us another when the time is right."

The Funny Girl star and Zandy began dating in 2017 after years of friendship, and tied the knot two years later in an intimate ceremony in California in March 2019.