Kristen Stewart and fiancé Dylan Meyer froze their eggs

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and her fiancé Dylan Meyer froze their eggs.

During a recent appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actress revealed that she and Dylan have kept their options open when it comes to having children.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," Kristen, 33, told the podcast host. "So if we want to, we can."

The Twilight star and her screenwriter fiancé, 36, began dating in 2019, several years after they first met on a film set. In November 2021, Kristen revealed they were engaged.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Kristen said they have yet to set a date for their wedding.

"We are both like really casual people," she explained. "We have a very loose plan - which is appropriate to us - for after I make my first movie."

Kristen's comments come a month after she revealed she sees children in her future, but admitted she is "scared of childbirth".

"I don't know what my family's going to look like, but there's no f**king way that I don't start acquiring kids," Kristen told Rolling Stone in February. "And also, ideally at some point soon I go, 'I want to have a kid.'"

The Love Lies Bleeding star continued, "I'm not scared of being pregnant. I'm not scared of having a kid. But I'm so f**king scared of childbirth, it's crazy."