Kyle Richards opens up on single life after 30 years with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has opened up on newly single life after 30 years with Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star officially separated from Mauricio in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage and 30 years as a couple.

Now, she says, she's started receiving dating requests in her inbox from "random people" of both sexes.

“I have men and women messaging me now which is so funny,” Kyle said in an interview on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, adding that it, “didn’t used to be like that.”

Even so, Kylie, 55, said it's "hard to wrap (her) head around" the idea of putting herself out into the dating pool again after three decades of being in a couple.

“Of course I thought about that and my friends make all kinds of jokes and stuff, you know,” she explained.

“I mean that day will come regardless because we are separated and we’re allowed to do what we want to do right now. That’s the way it is.”

Asked whether rumours she was romantically linked with her friend, country music singer Morgan Wade, 29, Kyle was circumspect.

“What we see on the internet is what people choose to put out there,” she responded.

"I can have lunch or dinner with every one of my other close friends and you'll never see that – so the perception is that I'm only with this person who doesn't even live in California, by the way!"