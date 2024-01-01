Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with female tennis player

Rebel Wilson has admitted a romance with a female tennis player was the first time she understood love.

The actress only publicly dated men before she met her fiancee Ramona Agruma and now she's revealed how she never felt fully invested in any of those relationships.

In her book Rebel Rising, the 44-year-old wrote about how things changed when she started a relationship with a female tennis star.

"Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They're like, 'God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren't that ever invested.' And then, here was somebody where (I) felt so invested in and even thought at one point, 'Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit.'"

She added, "I describe it as cracking open my heart. Like you could open a fresh can of tennis balls…that's what it did to me. And, I guess, when I saw people write love songs or poetry about love, I was like, 'Oh, that's nice', but I don't think I'd ever understood that until I felt that for a person.”

Rebel didn't name the tennis player, but is known for her passion for the sport, and is regularly seen watching matches all over the world.

Rebel's new book is making headlines after she claimed in it that Sacha Baron Cohen asked her to "stick her finger up his butt" because he thought it would make a funny scene while they were filming The Brothers Grimsby together.

After making the allegations public, she wrote on her Instagram page, "Thank you to...those who have shared with me their stories of this a**hole. Don't worry I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy!"

Sacha Baron Cohen has denied any inappropriate behaviour. His spokesperson said, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.'