Sarah Hyland steps down as host of Love Island USA

Sarah Hyland has announced her exit from Love Island USA after two seasons.

The former Modern Family star announced on Wednesday that she was leaving the dating competition series because the filming dates clash with an "exciting project".

"Well, just got a text," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, referencing a Love Island catchphrase. "I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer.

"I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA. While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

Sarah, 33, became the host of the fourth season of Love Island USA, a spin-off of the British dating show, in 2022 after the series moved to the streaming service Peacock. It was previously hosted by Arielle Vandenberg for the first three seasons.

A replacement host has yet to be announced. However, sources told TMZ that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is set to take over hosting duties for the upcoming sixth season.