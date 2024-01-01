Florence Pugh gives fans behind-the-scenes tour of Thunderbolts set

Florence Pugh has given film fans a backstage video tour of her new Marvel movie Thunderbolts.

The Black Widow actress made the unusual move of giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel movie, despite MCU films typically being shrouded in secrecy.

In the Instagram video, Florence walked from her trailer to the soundstage as she said, "Hey guys, how are you doing? I know that I've kind of dropped off for a little beat, but that's partly because I was whisked off to Atlanta to go and shoot a movie that I'm not really allowed to talk much about. But I can show you some things, sneakily, as long as you don't tell anyone."

The British actress, who plays Yelena Belova in the MCU, gave fans a full look at her costume before walking into the soundstage.

"I can show you a sneak peek of some of the sets... We're in the studio that we're shooting in, on this movie that I can't tell you much about," she continued. "They're shooting. I'll be quiet now."

The Dune: Part Two star panned her camera around to show huge structures built inside the soundstage and then walked over to director Jake Schreier sitting in front of video monitors.

She asked the filmmaker what they could share and he replied, "I don't even think you're allowed to be doing this."

Pugh joked, "I know, someone is going to come rugby tackle me," to which Schreier added, "We're making a little movie called Thunderbolts."

She walked over to a video monitor which showed Yelena in action, holding a gun.

"That's it, that's all you're allowed to see," she teased. "And we can say we're having an amazing time and I can't wait for you to see what we've made."

Pugh previously played Yelena in 2021's Black Widow and the Disney+ TV series Hawkeye.

The Thunderbolts are made up of villains and anti-heroes, many of whom have appeared in the MCU already. Her co-stars include Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Olga Kurylenko.

Thunderbolts is due to be released in May 2025.