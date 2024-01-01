Kenan Thompson urges Nickelodeon to 'investigate more' following Quiet on Set documentary

Kenan Thompson has urged Nickelodeon to "investigate more" of the bombshell revelations in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In the series, former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider was accused of inappropriate behaviour and fostering a toxic workplace environment and actor Drake Bell identified himself as the victim of former dialogue coach and registered sex offender Brian Peck.

Thompson, who got his start on the Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan & Kel, explained on The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday that he wasn't aware of the allegations as they occurred after his tenure at the channel.

During the interview, host Hall shared the production company's response, saying, "They said that they investigate all of these things, investigate all of the allegations."

The Saturday Night Live star interjected, "Well, investigate more! I mean because it's like, it's supposed to be a safe place you know? It's supposed to be a safe place for kids and to hear all about that it's just like, 'How dare you?'"

The 45-year-old comedian admitted it has been "tough" hearing the allegations about a workplace he remembers so fondly.

"I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be - stories that need to be told for accountability's sake but it's definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place," he confessed. "And I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that, so, to hear that they've gone through terrible things like that, it's just, it's really tough."

While Thompson declined to speak about allegations he "never witnessed", he added, "I wasn't really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that's been victimised or their families."

In a YouTube video earlier this month, Schneider apologised for his "rude and obnoxious" workplace behaviour. Peck was convicted of two sex offences with a minor in 2004 and sentenced to 16 months in prison.