Queen Camilla steps in for King Charles III at Royal Maundy service

Queen Camilla filled in for her husband King Charles III at the Royal Maundy service at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday.

The royal attended the annual pre-Easter service on Thursday, marking the first time a consort has performed the duty on behalf of the monarch.

It was previously announced that Camilla, 76, would step in for the King, 75, while he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Camilla arrived solo at the cathedral and was greeted by the Bishop of Worcester, John Inge. During the ceremony, she presented ceremonial coins, known as Maundy money, to 75 men and 75 women, as per tradition.

In the King's absence, an audio message was played to the congregation.

"It is for me a great sadness that I cannot be with you all today. The Maundy service has a very special place in my heart," he stated in his short Easter message, which was reportedly recorded at Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

The monarch said that Jesus set an "example of how we should serve and care for each other" by washing his disciples' feet.

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare," he continued. "But over and above these organisations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need."

The King has limited his public duties since his cancer diagnosis in February. He is confirmed to attend the annual Easter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday alongside Camilla and other members of the royal family.

His son Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales are not expected to attend following Catherine's recent cancer diagnosis.