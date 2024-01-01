Rihanna gave Kyle Richards 'amazing advice' following Mauricio Umansky separation

Rihanna gave Kyle Richards "amazing advice" about how to handle her marital issues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who separated from her husband Mauricio in July 2023, had an impromptu meeting with the music superstar at a Western clothing store in Aspen, Colorado in December.

Rihanna, who is a big fan of the reality show, invited Kyle upstairs and gave her advice on how to deal with other Real Housewives stars prying into her marital problems.

"She was so sweet, she was giving me all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we're handling things," she said on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa on Wednesday.

"I haven't told anybody this, but she said something that was so amazing to me and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them, 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'"

The Halloween actress then expressed concern about publicising Rihanna's advice, before adding, "I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She's such a woman's woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out."

Rihanna posed for a photo with Kyle and three of her daughters in the clothing store at the time. The reality star posted it on Instagram in December with the caption, "Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri... making new memories at @kemosabe1990."

Kyle and Mauricio separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.