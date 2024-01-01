Logan Lerman 'had no plan' when he proposed to Analuisa Corrigan

Logan Lerman has admitted that he "had no plan" when he proposed to Analuisa Corrigan.

After confirming he was engaged in an Instagram post last November, the 32-year-old actor has revealed how he proposed to the ceramic artist, 29.

"I was in New York, I had no plan, when I got here I realised I needed some privacy and there was no privacy in New York," Logan recalled of finding the perfect place to propose on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So we ended up in Central Park, my fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, 'Oh, let's do it!' and that's when I learned I don't know how to row a boat at all," The Perks of Being a Wallflower star continued. "I was terrible at it. So she ended up rowing the boat, I'm just sitting back."

Logan humorously added that when people around them realised Analuisa had taken the lead, they started "pointing and laughing" and taking pictures.

"Finally she rowed us to a quiet part of the lake there and I popped the question. It was great, it went really well," he said.

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief star and Analuisa were first linked in January 2020 but they didn't make their red carpet debut until August 2022 at the premiere of Bullet Train, in which Logan had a supporting role.