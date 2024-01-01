Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace were asked to sing song for Paul Rudd's birthday

Finn Wolfhard has recalled being asked to sing for Paul Rudd's birthday on the set of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The Stranger Things actor revealed on the Off Menu podcast on Wednesday that he and his Ghostbusters co-star Mckenna Grace were asked to sing a song for Paul's birthday but he was unsure about the idea.

"One of the producers asked me and another person on the cast - McKenna - to sing, like, a song for him. And, like, I just felt like I didn't know if I wanted to do that," he shared. "I don't know if Paul wanted it. He definitely didn't. I think it would've been a really sweet thing on their part. But I felt like Paul definitely just wanted to get out of there.

"I feel like once you get to a certain age, you're like... 'We don't have to talk about this for a long time, like, birthday-wise.' Let alone do you want a song to be sung. Unless you're their kid, or whatever, and it was their idea."

Thankfully for Finn and Mckenna, who are both singers, the idea didn't pan out because the shooting schedule didn't align.

"We didn't do it in the end," the 21-year-old explained. "My work schedule didn't even line up, so I wasn't even there for it."

He added, "I would've had to come in early to sing that song, and then I would've waited a few hours while James (Acaster) did his scene, before my next scene. So, I would've just come in for the song."

The Off Menu podcast is hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster, who played Dr. Lars Pinfield alongside Finn in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The film is in cinemas now.