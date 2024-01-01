Cecily Strong is engaged

Cecily Strong has shared that she is engaged.

The Saturday Night Live alum has announced that she is engaged to her partner, who she refers to only as Jack, after three years of dating.

"I got engaged," Cecily, 40, said on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

She joked, "You always said, 'No one will ever love you, and you will never get married,' you were wrong!"

During the interview, the actress/comedian told the talk show host that she wasn't surprised when Jack proposed to her in December last year.

"It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective," she explained. "We talked about getting married and then one day he was like, 'I'm so inundated with emails and texts, look at this,' and he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend that said 'How did it go ring emoji.'"

Cecily added, "And then I was like, 'Oh no, should I?' and he went, 'Did you see that?' and I was like, 'I could try very hard to lie' But - so then I knew."

The comedian said that with the surprise of the proposal ruined, she told her now-fiancé that the date of the official proposal would still be a surprise.

"I was like, 'Whenever you want to do it, that'll be the surprise,'" she recalled. "And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, 'Can I just wear the damn ring now?' So that's how we got engaged."

The Ghostbusters actress then said that there had also been a mishap with the engagement ring.

"I don't know my ring size, I wear like every size ring," she told Seth. "So he took one of those, and it was five sizes too big-I was wearing it on my index finger for a long time, not as a statement, it just would've fallen off."