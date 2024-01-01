Kirsten Dunst admits iconic upside-down kiss in Spider-Man was 'miserable'

Kirsten Dunst has admitted that her iconic upside-down kiss in Spider-Man was "miserable".

During an appearance on Saturday's episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the 41-year-old actress reflected on her on-screen kiss with Tobey Maguire in the hit 2002 superhero movie.

In the scene, Spider-Man, played by Tobey, is seen dangling upside down from a web in the pouring rain, while Kirsten's character Mary Jane locks lips with him while standing upright.

"I remember (the film's director) Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it," the Bring It On actress recalled.

"It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn't breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him," she joked.

Despite being uncomfortable to film, the kiss became one of the most iconic big-screen kisses of all time. Kirsten and Tobey even won Best Kiss at the 2003 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Tobey has also spoken about the difficulties of the famous kiss in previous interviews.

"There was rain pouring down my nose...and then Kirsten pulls the mask up to (my nose) and it's blocking the air passage there, so I couldn't breathe," the actor said in a junket interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "And then she's kissing me, blocking the air passage there, so there's nowhere else to breathe."