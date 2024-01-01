Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife addresses James Bond rumours

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife Sam has finally addressed the rumours that Aaron will be the next James Bond.

The 57-year-old director appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show and was asked about what might be happening with the next James Bond movie.

"You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director,” Sam teased, dodging the question.

It's been rumoured that Aaron, 33, has reportedly been “formally offered” the chance to play James Bond in the new movie which is due to begin filming this year.

Sam, who has been married to Aaron since 2012 and has directed him in two films, revealed about her husband behaves on-set.

"He gets very intense," she said. "It’s quite interesting depending on what character he’s playing. Nocturnal Animals (a thriller) for example, was very hard. He was not washing, his nails were really long, he was drinking and he was watching a lot of serial killer documentaries.

She added, "He wanted to be toxic from the inside in order to play such a toxic character. There was one morning when he woke up and thought the bed was on fire but we were actually saging him.”

The couple met in 2009 on the set of the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, and have faced regular criticism of their 23-year age gap.