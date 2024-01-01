Tracy Morgan clarifies claim he gained 40 pounds on Ozempic

Tracy Morgan has clarified his claim of gaining 40 pounds on Ozempic: "Just a joke!"

The comedian explained he had taken Ozempic and had success losing weight using the drug, after having earlier claimed he had beaten it and managed to gain weight while using it.

“That was just a joke,” Tracy, 55, told E! News. “Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it.”

Ozempic is a weekly injection that lowers blood sugar by supporting the pancreas to make more insulin. Although it is not officially approved for weight loss, some doctors prescribe it "off label" for that purpose.

The former 30 Rock star had previously caused confusion after he said he'd managed to put on weight despite starting the medication.

A week prior on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tracy had joked the medication was no match for his appetite after the host complimented his newly trim physique.

“I out-ate Ozempic," he claimed. "I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds."

Clarifying his statement this week, Tracy said the drug had in fact cut his appetite, "in half".

“Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” he joked.