Melissa Joan Hart speaks out on Quiet on Set child abuse allegations

Melissa Joan Hart has spoken out over Quiet on Set's Nickelodeon child abuse allegations.

The former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said she full believes former Nickelodeon employees' assertions that they were subjected to abuse.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a docuseries that aired this year, focused on allegations of a toxic culture behind some of the most popular children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent,” Melissa told the Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat podcast.

“I don’t know other people’s experiences and I’m not negating anything anybody else says."

Melissa's career began when she was aged 13 on the Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All.

While Melissa, 47, said she had not personally heard about the allegations from the accusers, she did say her working hours were too long for child-labour laws.

“In Orlando I had nothing but a wonderful experience,” she said, before admitting, “they did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should”.

She also explained she felt "very safe" on set.

“I mean, these people were protective of me,” she said.

“So I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando, or the time period or whoever these guys were they weren’t around but I have to say not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten.”