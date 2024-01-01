Kim Kardashian sued by Donald Judd Foundation after promoting ‘knock-offs’

Kim Kardashian is being sued by the Donald Judd Foundation after they accused her of promoting ‘knock-offs’.

The reality star posted an office tour of her SKKN office on YouTube in 2022, where she pointed out some minimalist tables.

"These Donald Judd tables are really amazing,” she said, “and totally blend in with the seats.”

However, according to the Judd Foundation, that maintains and preserves the deceased artists's permanently installed living and working spaces, the tables weren't made by the acclaimed artist but by Clements Design to look like Judd pieces.

The Judd Foundation is suing Kim and Clements Design for "false endorsement and the company for trademark and copyright infringement."

A lawsuit filed on 27 March states, "This is an action for trademark infringement, copyright infringement, unfair competition, false advertising, and false endorsement arising out of Clements Design's advertising and sale of knockoff Donald Judd furniture and celebrity Kim Kardashian's display and promotion of that fake furniture as being authentic Donald Judd furniture even when she knew that it was not genuine."

Clements Design disputes the claim, saying in a statement, "It is simply not true that Clements Design commissioned imitation Donald Judd tables. They are different tables with different designs."

The video has been removed from YouTube.