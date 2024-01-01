Amber Rose claims Kanye pushed her to dress ‘seductively’

Amber Rose has claimed Kanye pushed her to dress "seductively" when they were dating.

The model has revealed the rapper wanted her to dress in a more sexy way when they started dating in 2008.

“I am conservative actually,” Amber said on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. “I have always been conservative since I was young.”

She admitted he wanted her to turn in to “this sexpot type of girl” while they were together.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye,” she explained. “And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”

The 40-year-old added she was “young” and now "cringes" when she releases how much she was "pigeonholed."

After the couple split in 2010, Amber struggled to shake her sexy image.

“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her.’ Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her.”

Kanye, 46, is known for liking to dress the women he dates. He famously overhauled ex-wife Kim Kardashian's wardrobe in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and is reportedly very influential when it comes to the clothes his current wife, Bianca Censori, wears.