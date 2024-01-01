Only one thing would convince Kristen Stewart to make a Marvel movie

Kristen Stewart has revealed she "would never" agree to star in a Marvel movie unless one thing happened.

The Twilight actress opened up about her decision-making process, explaining she has virtually no interest in ever helming or working on a Marvel Universe movie.

"I will likely never do a Marvel movie," she told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"It sounds like a f**king nightmare, actually."

But Kristen, 33, did concede there was one thing that might persuade her to reconsider her position.

"If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it," she revealed.

Greta is the director of the smash-hit, Oscar-winning 2023 movie, Barbie, of which Kristen admitted she is a "super, super-duper fan". "Yeah, I'm obsessed," she confessed.

She explained the film, a tie-in with toymaker Mattel, surprised her – going on to compare it with futuristic sci-fi movie, The Matrix.

"Barbie's like The Matrix," she joked. "I was laughing and crying the whole time... I watched that movie, I think my mouth was just open and in a huge grin and then sometimes screaming."

Kristen added she was blown away by Barbie star Ryan Gosling's show-stopping rendition of I'm Just Ken, from the movie's soundtrack, at this year's Oscars.

"Let's be real. I was, for some reason, crying and laughing while watching the Ken thing," she laughed.

"It's emotional, dude, watching Greta watch it... When they did the one cutaway of her, and she was just front row, belting, and just was looking at this thing she helped kickstart."