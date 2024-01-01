Sam Taylor-Johnson backs husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Bond

Sam Taylor-Johnson has backed her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond.

The 33-year-old actor is rumoured to be lined up to take over from Daniel Craig after The Sun newspaper reported he had been handed a "formal offer" from Bond bosses but Aaron has yet to confirm or deny the rumours and there's still no hint over whether he would accept the job - and now his director wife Sam has weighed in and insisted he would be a good fit for the role.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Sam was asked about rumours suggesting she has an interest in the next Bond film and she joked: "You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director."

Sam then added: "Carry on speculating. He’d be great."

The director has worked with Aaron on two films - 2009 John Lennon biopic 'Nowhere Boy' and a 2018 adaptation of James Frey's book 'A Million Little Pieces' - and she explained his acting style, adding: "He gets very intense. It’s quite interesting depending on what character he’s playing.

However, one role in particular left Sam worrying Aaron had gone too far with his preparations.

She explained: "'Nocturnal Animals'; for example, was very hard. He was not washing, his nails were really long, he was drinking and he was watching a lot of serial killer documentaries.

"He wanted to be toxic from the inside in order to play such a toxic character. There was one morning when he woke up and thought the bed was on fire but we were actually sageing him [burning sage]."

Sam's comments on the potential new role for Aaron come after previous James Bond star Pierce Brosnan threw his support behind him - insisting Aaron would be an excellent choice.

During an appearance on 'The Ray D’Arcy Show' on RTE Radio 1, Pierce said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

Pierce previously worked with Aaron on 2009 drama 'The Greatest' and he was impressed when he heard his former co-star could be in line to take over his old job.

He added: "One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was 'The Greatest' – and he was in it. He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself.

"So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

When asked what advice he would give to Aaron as Bond, Pierce replied: "Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it."