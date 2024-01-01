Cynthia Erivo will 'never forget' Ariana Grande's chandelier stunt in Wicked

Cynthia Erivo will "never forget" watching Ariana Grande's chandelier stunt on the set of Wicked.

The duo decided to sing live instead of lip-syncing to pre-recorded vocals on the set of the movie musical, meaning they had to belt out the show tunes while performing magical tricks as witches Elphaba and Glinda.

"I'm literally never going to forget you jumping on a chandelier over my head whilst singing," Erivo told Grande in a conversation for Vanity Fair, to which the pop star replied, "She (Glinda) was just so excited to perform for her new friend. She wanted to do a trick."

The Yes, And? singer was also in awe watching Erivo hit the high notes of the musical's most famous song, Defying Gravity, while pretending to fly through the air.

"She had a harness pulling and pushing and yanking and tugging on every nook and cranny that there is, Grande remarked, before praising her co-star's voice. "She's my favourite female voice. When I was watching you sing at the Oscars, I said, 'I hope someday I get to sing with her.'"

The duo became firm friends shooting the movie musical and Erivo hopes Wicked proves to audiences what a talented all-rounder Grande is.

"I just need to say that I don't think people realise that she's got the chops," she gushed. "I don't think people realise how brilliant this person's brain and voice and talent is."

The first part of Wicked will be released in cinemas in November, while the second part will premiere the following November.