Arnold Schwarzenegger assures fans he'll be ready to film FUBAR following heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has assured fans he will be ready to film his TV show FUBAR on schedule after undergoing heart surgery.

The Terminator star revealed on his podcast earlier this week that he recently had a pacemaker fitted, and on Thursday, he assured fans that he is still on track to shoot his Netflix TV show in April.

"Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April," he wrote on X/Twitter.

The 76-year-old also posted a joke photo of himself sitting in a chair wearing his "pacemaker" - a cartoon-style time bomb - on his chest.

The action man revealed on Monday's episode of his podcast Arnold's Pump Club that he had been encouraged to have the pacemaker fitted because of an "irregular" heartbeat.

"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker," he said. "First of all, I want you to know I'm doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda."

Arnold previously underwent elective heart surgery in 1997 to replace a defective congenital aortic valve. He subsequently had surgeries to replace his pulmonary valve in 2018 and aortic valve in 2020.