Sydney Sweeney recently paid off her mum's mortgage

Sydney Sweeney was thrilled to be able to pay off her mum's mortgage.

The 26-year-old actress has revealed that she thanked her mum, Lisa Sweeney, for supporting her acting career over the years by paying off her mortgage.

"I recently paid off my mom's mortgage," Sydney told Who What Wear in a new interview. "As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do."

The Euphoria star said that she makes sure to surround herself with her family as they help ground her amid the chaos of Hollywood.

"I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it's talking with my cousins every other day or going home," she shared.

Sydney told the publication that even if she only has 24 hours off work, she will drop everything to spend time with her family, including her grandmother in Washington, in a stable environment.

The actress went on to explain that while her acting career can be tough for someone "with a bit of social anxiety", she couldn't see herself in any other career.

"I couldn't imagine doing something that I don't love," she told the publication. "And I love it."

In August 2023, Sydney told Variety that introducing her mum to her life in Hollywood had been "unbelievable".

"My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED (a high school equivalency test) when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers," the actress said at the time. "She takes care of everyone."