Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

Nine months after the couple split, Tori has filed divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The papers, obtained by the New York Post show their date of separation as 17 June 2023.

Tori is requesting joint legal custody of the couple’s five children with sole physical custody and visitation for Dean to be determined at a later date.

The papers also request that Dean pays spousal support and pays for her legal fees.

Tori and Dean married in 2006. They have five children together, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Dean, 56, recently spoke about how supportive Tori, 50, has been about his new relationship with account executive Lily Calo.

"I'm blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids," the actor recently told Page Six. "It's a beautiful thing."