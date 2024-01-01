Kim Petras felt 'deeply honoured' to be involved in Jennifer Lopez's film

Kim Petras felt "deeply honoured" to be involved in Jennifer Lopez's recent musical film.

The Unholy singer said she was grateful to be involved in Jennifer's visual project, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

"I felt deeply honoured to be a part of that. (Jennifer) has really some something incredible," Kim told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview.

The singer-songwriter went on to reveal that she is open to crossing over into acting in the future.

"I love the idea of playing fashionable villains, or really b**chy girls. I like comedies and funny things," the 31-year-old said. "When the right role appears, it's magic and really lets you channel another side of yourself."

She added, "I've recently got over my camera fear, so it's definitely something I'm interested in."

However, Kim noted that she is currently learning to maintain a healthy balance between her work and personal life.

"For a lot of people from humble beginnings, it's hard to switch off," she explained. "But I'm learning to have a private life I can treasure. I always wanted to be a robot, (glamourising) the life of a pop star who will show up and do whatever it takes. But you can run towards something your whole life and want to prove yourself, and then when you do it, it's like, 'That's awesome,' but life goes on. I'm just trying to keep doing what feels right for me."