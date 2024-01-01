Jennie Garth supports Tori Spelling after her divorce filing

Jennie Garth has declared her support for Tori Spelling over her divorce filing.

The actress said she would always have her onetime Beverly Hills 90210 co-star's back.

“I’ve always stood beside her, behind her, supported her, and I will always continue to do that,” Jennie, 51, told People Magazine.

She went on to explain their time together on the hit 1990s TV drama was a close bonding experience.

“We bonded, (and) forged a really strong, unique friendship at such a young age,” Jennie said.

“That kind of bond doesn’t ever go away. You know, it’s kind of unbreakable.”

Tori, 50 filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dean McDermott on 29 March, nine months after the pair first separated.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the marriage termination application.

Tori and Dean, 57, share five children aged between 17 and seven: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

Dean first announced their separation on 17 June 2023 with a now-deleted Instagram post.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he wrote.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."