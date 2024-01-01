Gen V star Chance Perdomo dies aged 27

Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died in a motorcycle accident, aged 27.

The actor, who was born in Los Angeles but raised in England, was killed in a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

Family and representatives gave a statement confirming his passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the statement, provided to Variety, said.

“Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Producers of Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, also expressed their grief.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the creative team said in a joint statement.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”