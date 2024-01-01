Jerry Seinfeld unleashes on working with Hugh Grant: ‘He’s horrible’

Jerry Seinfeld has lifted the lid on working with Hugh Grant: "He’s horrible".

The stand-up comedian did not hold back on describing exactly what he thought of co-starring against Hugh in the Netflix movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

“We had lots of fights. He’s a pain in the a** to work with,” Jerry told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“He’s horrible. He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right.”

But Jerry, 69, did go on to reveal he and Hugh bonded during their time as colleagues.

“We shot for 10 weeks, and that night that he and I had dinner – and we got drunk having dinner – that was the greatest night,” Jerry recalled. “Because he’s so cool and he’s that English thing, you know, that witty, he looks good in a jacket … he’s one of those guys. I love those guys.”

Hugh, 63, later sent Jerry a text message after watching a preview of their movie: “Just watched the film. To my great surprise, I liked it. Laughed out loud. All actors were good. Even you. Love, Hugh.”

Jerry, who also directed the new film, said he had initially struggled to imagine Hugh in the role of "Tony the Tiger".

“I imagined a frustrated Shakespearean actor who has to play this embarrassing character to make his car payments, and Hugh Grant is perfect for that,” he said. “I did not think of Hugh Grant for the part and I love Hugh Grant so much.

"Then he called us. He said, ‘I want to be in the Pop-Tart movie.’ So I got the script, and he did an audition on his phone, with a glass of wine in the other hand, by the way. Like I care what the audition was. I go, ‘Yeah, you’re Tony the Tiger, sure.’”