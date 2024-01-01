Kristen Wiig compares Saturday Night Live to 'being on the water rapids'

Kristen Wiig has compared working on Saturday Night Live to "being on the water rapids".

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian/actress reflected on her time on the late-night sketch comedy show.

"You're in a world that won't be replicated anywhere outside of 30 Rock," she said, referring to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where the show takes place. "Nothing moves that fast. Nothing takes up that much time. No one has to change costumes that quickly. It does make you think: You can do a lot in four minutes."

Kristen told the outlet that even if something goes wrong during a sketch, there is no time to dwell on it.

"You always know there's next week," she said, adding that the pace of the work was "like being on the water rapids. You'll end up at the end at some point".

The Bridesmaids star then revealed she often listened to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody to get herself ready for the show.

Kristen made her Saturday Night Live debut in 2005 and was added to the cast the following year. The star left the show in 2012 after seven years, but she has returned to host several times.

"I know a lot of people probably assume, 'Oh, she's leaving because she is going to be doing movies now and things like that,' which I will be. But I just always knew it was going to be seven (years) and that was it," she told Marie Claire shortly after leaving the show.

Kristen will host the programme for the fifth time on 6 April.