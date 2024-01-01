Laura Dern predicts Taylor Swift will become a top filmmaker

Laura Dern believes Taylor Swift will stun people with her directorial skills when she makes her first feature film.

Taylor inked a deal with Searchlight Pictures to direct her first movie in 2022, having already got behind the camera to make her own music videos.

Laura, who starred in one of those, Bejewelled, alongside the Haim sisters, was full of praise for the Shake It Off singer's directorial skills.

"She is a real deal," the Oscar-winner told The Wrap's UnWrappped podcast. "On top of everything else amazing that she does and is - a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand. I'm excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it amongst everything."

The Jurassic Park star, 57, went on to say that she'd love a role in the film if a part's available, saying: "Listen, wherever she wants to go, I'll show up. I love her."

Details surrounding the cast, plot and release date of the project have not been announced, with Taylor still in the middle of her Eras tour. However, Searchlight chiefs did reveal that the star has penned an original script.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller," Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement announcing the project back in 2022. "It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."