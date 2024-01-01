Jeremy Piven drops F-bomb on live TV in Australia

Jeremy Piven dropped the F-bomb on live, prime-time TV in Australia.

The former Entourage star, who is currently touring his stand-up comedy show around Australia, let fly with the expletive while on live television.

Jeremy, 58, was being interviewed courtside at the National Basketball League grand final in Melbourne when a commentator asked him how he would motivate a team to succeed.

"Just let them know we have a finite amount of time on this planet," he replied, "and you can be viciously mediocre or you can get the f**k after it!"

While his interviewer looked shocked, Jeremy then went on to take the opportunity to spruik his stage show.

"Yes I’m at the Palais Theatre Tuesday night, here you go, here's your free ticket, you get a free meet and greet if you say ESPN everybody," he said.

Then, after issuing an apology for breaking the rules around curse words, Jeremy went on to give his Sydney show a plug.

"I’m sorry about swearing," he said.

"And then Thursday I’m at the State Theatre in Sydney."