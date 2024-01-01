Bette Midler declares she’s ready to be a Real Housewife

Bette Midler has joked she’s ready to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.

The actress took to her social media on Easter weekend to declare she was ready to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joking that getting paid to trash talk people would be her dream gig.

"I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s**t," Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter. "And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH."

It wasn't long before a rep from Bravo TV responded via the network's X/Twitter account.

"Talk about a glorious crossover," they wrote, adding a winking and a diamond emoji.

Soon, Bravo Executive Vice President of Development Andy Cohen joined the conversation.

"It's time!" he wrote, adding another diamond emoji.

The Real Housewives are known for their love of diamond jewellery.

Bette returned to the chat to let everyone know she had thought of the perfect witty tagline for her video intro if she ever joined the show.

"I think my tagline should be, 'Those Beaches don't know what's about to hit 'em!!'" she wrote.

The throwback reference called back to her role as CC Bloom in the 1988 movie classic Beaches.

She finished up the thread with a sassy Easter message for her fans.

"Happy Easter! listen, it's nice that you want to leave out a couple of carrots for the Easter Bunny," Bette wrote.

"But I heard she prefers gin."