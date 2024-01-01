James Gunn confirms The Authority isn't 'green lit' or casting yet

James Gunn confirms 'The Authority' DC movie hasn't been "green lit" yet.

The DC co-executive has teamed up with Peter Safran to oversee the creative aspects of a host of new superhero projects over the coming years at the studio, and he has provided an update on the upcoming movie based on a team of superheroes with unorthodox methods of saving the planet, all stemming from an idea that has been in the works since the 1990s.

When asked if casting has taken place yet, he replied on Threads: “We won’t green light a film until we have a finished script we’re happy with and, in general, we won’t cast a film until the script is finished.

“This is why some projects are moving faster than anticipated and others more slowly. It’s always gonna be quality first no matter what.”

Gunn previously explained it will "not just be a story of heroes and villains".

María Gabriela de Faría was cast as Authority co-founder Angela Spica, aka The Engineer, in Gunn's 2025 'Superman' flick.

Previously teasing the "passion project", the filmmaker said of 'The Authority': "This is a big movie and I don’t know how many of you know are familiar with The Authority.

“The Authority is a very different kind of superhero story. They are basically good intention, but they think that the world is completely broken and the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever they want to do to make the world better. And we’ll see how that journey goes for them. But as I said earlier, there’s morally gray characters of which these are.”